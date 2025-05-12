Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

5 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the …
$286,506
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/4
ID 1943 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Pool in …
$133,060
3 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 155 m²
A comfortable apartment with a beautiful sea view, kindness The apartment is located on the…
$364,349
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Number of floors 4
ID 1941 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Pool in …
$146,961
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor 4/4
ID 1945   For Sale: Two-Bedroom Apartment in a Newly Constructed Club House with a Poo…
$236,307
