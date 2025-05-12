Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Sutomore
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

studios
3
1 BHK
34
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Apartment in Montenegro in a suburb of a bar on the very shore of a sandy beach. Apartm…
$325,425
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom in Sutomore, Montenegro
Multilevel apartments 1 bedroom
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 4/4
ID-2182 For Sale: Spacious and Functional Two-Level Apartment in Sutomore. The apartme…
$78,160
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/4
text
$95,006
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Apartment 37M2 with a separate bedroom, section 24M2 in a pile, bar. The apartment is locate…
Price on request
Leave a request
Studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
Studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Area 40 m²
40 m2 with a terrace. Two studios for sale in Sutomore, in a very promising location: nea…
$68,639
Leave a request
1 room studio apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 20 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2261 For Sale: A Small Studio in Sutomore. Location: Sutomore, Bar Municipality. …
$38,916
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Sutomore, Montenegro
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 320 m²
Sale: House with apartments in Montenegro for 6 apartments - apartments 700 m from the sea i…
$379,663
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go