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Apartments with garden for sale in Sutomore, Montenegro

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1 BHK
28
2 BHK
16
3 BHK
6
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2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
This beautiful one-bedroom apartment of 55.52 m², located on the second floor of a modern bu…
$148,462
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2 bedroom apartment in Sutomore, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Sutomore, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
This beautiful three-bedroom apartment of 63.55 m², located on the third floor of a modern b…
$262,296
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