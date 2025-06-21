Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

3 properties total found
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 10 500 m²
For sale a plot with panoramic sea views, dizzying panoramas of the mountains, the fortress …
$17
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Villa
Stari Bar, Montenegro
New villa for sale in the Old Bar area. Modern villa with a fine finish is located in a m…
$361,945
House in Stari Bar, Montenegro
House
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Area 15 000 m²
Square of the site 15   000m2. A site with sea views in Montenegro, in the city of Bar …
$20
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
