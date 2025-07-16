Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Stari Bar
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Stari Bar, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Stari Bar, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
🌟 For sale a magnificent house in Zaljevo, Bar! 🏡 #d-39🏠 Features of the house:House area: 1…
$391,031
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Best Adriatic Property
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go