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Houses with garage for sale in Spuz, Montenegro

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Spuz, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Spuz, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 1
legalized house of 145m² is for sale, with an additional auxiliary building (garage) of 25m²…
$180,923
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Agency
Horizon Real Estate
Languages
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