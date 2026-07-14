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Hotels and hotel rooms in Seoce, Montenegro

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1 property total found
Hotel 1 680 m² in Seoce, Montenegro
Hotel 1 680 m²
Seoce, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 1 680 m²
Floor 3
For sale: a unique mini-hotel in an attractive location in Budva, Montenegro.The property is…
$2,28M
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