Terraced Apartments for sale in Risan, Montenegro

1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Risan area. New apartments in a residential complex with a separate terri…
$165,218
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
$183,796
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 90 m²
$173,853
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
$293,758
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 4
Penthouse in a club residential compound of 5 apartments with pool in the town Risan, Kotor …
$520,766
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
Duplex apartment in new residential compound in Boka Bay in Risan.   The apartment enjoy…
$324,692
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury two-bedroom apartment with sea views in the new exclusive MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA …
$1,17M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
The apartment with designer renovation in Risan is located in a chamber complex with a priva…
$267,093
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Risan. Large one-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 50m View of the …
$171,190
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
MÖVENPICK RESIDENCES TEUTA KOTOR BAY is a unique opportunity to own not just a luxury proper…
$422,425
