Seaview Apartments for Sale in Risan, Montenegro

1 BHK
33
2 BHK
15
3 BHK
4
19 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 55 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Risan area. New apartments in a residential complex with a separate terri…
$165,218
Apartment in Risan, Montenegro
Apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Area 65 m²
А5-277. One bedroom apartment with sea view, RisanFor sale cozy apartment with a total area …
$162,026
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
A11-055. Brand new apartments in Risan The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in t…
$157,557
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
New complex for 5 apartments in Risan 400 meters from the sea. All apartments are fully furn…
$293,758
3 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Wonderful apartment with panoramic views on the 1st line of the sea in Risan. Apartment are…
$177,155
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
A11-120. Spacious penthouse with great sea view in Risan town Penthouse for Sale in Risan  …
$529,701
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
$272,344
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2
A5-284. Two bedroom apartment in RisanFor sale two bedroom apartment in Risan Apartment 2 b…
$156,439
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1
Sale Risan No. S459 For sale 1 bedroom apartment in Risan with sea views on the first line, …
$138,465
4 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
4 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
An apartment-type house for sale in an exclusive location in Risno, municipality of Kotor.Th…
$451,387
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
А5-260. Bright apartment with two bedrooms and sea views, Boka, RisanFor sale bright and war…
$163,144
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
Risan Apartment on the Bay: Set on the front line of the bay lies an exciting new developmen…
$164,742
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Risan, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury 3-bedroom penthouse with panoramic sea views in the new exclusive Mövenpick residence…
$2,62M
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 3
The apartment with designer renovation in Risan is located in a chamber complex with a priva…
$267,093
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Boka Kotorska Bay, Risan. Large one-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 50m View of the …
$171,190
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
ID 1974 For Sale: Apartments in a New Residential Complex in Risan, Set Amidst Untouched …
$165,993
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
$153,674
1 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
New Apartments in Risan: The small town of Risan is the oldest settlement in the Bay of Koto…
$152,367
2 bedroom apartment in Risan, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Risan, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Bright and warm apartment with a spacious terrace with amazing panoramic sea views. Spacious…
$155,681
