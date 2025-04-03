Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Rijeka Crnojevica
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Rijeka Crnojevica, Montenegro

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Meterizi, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Meterizi, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2122 For Sale: Cozy and Stylish House in Meteriza, Ulcinj. Area: 218 m² Window…
$257,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes