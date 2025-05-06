Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Rafailovici
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Sea view

Seaview Penthouses for Sale in Rafailovici, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 328 m²
1st line, from the exit from the building to the beach 20 meters. The apartment is located …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Rafailovici, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Floor 4
For sale, luxuriously furnished penthouse with an open view of the sea, on the first line of…
$699,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go