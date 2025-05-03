Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

20 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Two houses with a restaurant on the first line of Kotor Bay, considered one of the ten most …
$2,28M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Two authentic stone houses, originally restored to the requirements of the Institute for the…
$2,68M
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
A cozy house for sale, just 200 meters from the beach. House area 123 m2, plot area 263 m2, …
$343,573
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
Location: village. Prcanj Villa area: 497 sq.m. Plot area: 910+680 sq.m. Number of bedrooms:…
$3,54M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,11M
Close
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Stunning old stone house (townhouse) on the first line with a small garden, private garage, …
$471,339
Close
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A small house with a garden on the 2nd line - just 50 meters from the sea. All necessary inf…
$209,365
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Location: village. Prcanj Villa area: 168 sq.m. Plot area: 181 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
$1,02M
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
$830,706
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Beautiful architecture, elaborate layout and interiors, well-kept garden, amazing sea and mo…
$676,408
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
An ancient, stone palazzio on the 1st line of the sea in the beautiful village of the Bay of…
$912,614
Close
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 500 m²
Large villa on the first line in Boca Kotor Bay. On the first floor you can organize a servi…
$1,61M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 306 m²
A house with a beautiful, well-kept area on the 1st line of the sea near a small pebble beac…
$1,40M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
A unique, historical four-story house on the 1st line of the sea in the Bay of Kotor. The h…
$847,121
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Kotor, Prcanj - modern villa with pool and panoramic sea views Total area: 479 m2 Net inte…
$2,36M
Close
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
For sale stone house, in the small resort Prchan, with a total area of 356 m2, which is 10 m…
$1,45M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautifully restored and modernisedtraditional stone farm house with mature Mediterranean …
$869,849
