Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go