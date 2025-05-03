Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Close
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Close
6 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 585 m²
Great offer for fans of exclusive and calm! Spacious, four-storey villa with an area of 585 …
$1,87M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Close
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
$1,73M
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 557 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. Two level house with four bedrooms and …
$400,027
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. House on the first line by the sea A …
$918,982
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 761 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. Restored house made of natural stone with four bedr…
$1,73M
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. House with three bedrooms on the second…
$210,825
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1686 Cozy First-Line House for Sale in Lepetane Location: Tivat, Lepetane, first l…
$435,152
Close
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. Three -storey house with three bedroom…
$810,866
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
House with sea view in Kotor In a beautiful remote from the city fuss of Prchan, which is lo…
$519,191
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
For sale villa in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor. The building with a total a…
$830,706
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New Listing in Prčanj – Ideal for Rental Income!   Looking for a property with great r…
$441,759
Close
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
A house in the village of Prchan, near the city of Kotor, is for sale. The building with a t…
$410,161
5 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale is a two-story house with excellent sea views, in the settlement of Prchan, near th…
$373,818
8 bedroom House in Muo, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Area 440 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. A three -story building on the first line by the s…
$1,78M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
The villa is offered on the first line by the sea, in the village of Koliv. The villa consis…
$986,464
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet location, prčanj Forsale: Atwo-Storyhousewitalareaof123M ², Featuringthree
$291,653
6 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 104 m²
A small house in Stoliv, located on the very bank of Boko Kotor Bay. The total area of the h…
$571,111
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 384 m²
Two villas on the first line are for sale, in the coastal village of Stoliv, Kotor. The tot…
$1,56M
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Spacious three-storey villa in Prčani, 50 meters from the sea. The total area is 230 m2 on a…
$654,181
