Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

villas
64
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 371 m²
A new, fully furnished villa of class " suite " in Stoliva. The villa is on the first line b…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go