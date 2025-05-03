Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

villas
64
House Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 355 m²
Two houses with a restaurant on the first line of Kotor Bay, considered one of the ten most …
$2,28M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
For sale luxury villa, in one of the most beautiful places on the Montenegrin coast, cozy vi…
$3,53M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
D9-1102. Villa in Stoliv, Kotor bay, MontenegroThe Villa for sale is located in Montenegro…
$1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
Two authentic stone houses, originally restored to the requirements of the Institute for the…
$2,68M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
A cozy house for sale, just 200 meters from the beach. House area 123 m2, plot area 263 m2, …
$343,573
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
An ancient house in Prchani is offered for sale.   House ball her four hundred years. I…
$623,030
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 497 m²
Location: village. Prcanj Villa area: 497 sq.m. Plot area: 910+680 sq.m. Number of bedrooms:…
$3,54M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 418 m²
Number of floors 3
D5-137. House on the first line in StolivMini hotel for sale consisting of 7 apartments on t…
$804,545
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
For sale house, in the district of Muo, with a total area of 250 m2 on a plot of 400 m2. Hou…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 400 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa consisting of: 4 bedrooms (each with its own bathroom), a g…
$1,56M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 2
D2-1202. House with panoramic sea views and a large plot in Boka BayWonderful, restored, tw…
$648,106
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa on the first line for sale in the picturesque village of Stoliv, Montenegr…
$514,802
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-241. House in Prcanj in first line For sale In the coastal pearl of Montenegro, the villa…
$726,325
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Area 390 m²
$1,73M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 557 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. Two level house with four bedrooms and …
$400,027
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Prcanj, Montenegro
House
Prcanj, Montenegro
Real Estate MontenegroFor sale: a plot in Kotor, Prčanj, with a total area of 585m², featuri…
$310,822
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 83 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. House on the first line by the sea A …
$918,982
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Stunning old stone house (townhouse) on the first line with a small garden, private garage, …
$471,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 718 m²
D5-144. Lux villa with pool and beautiful sea view in PrcanjFor sale Lux villa in Prcanj wit…
$4,41M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
A small house with a garden on the 2nd line - just 50 meters from the sea. All necessary inf…
$209,365
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 168 m²
Location: village. Prcanj Villa area: 168 sq.m. Plot area: 181 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: 5 N…
$1,02M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 761 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. Restored house made of natural stone with four bedr…
$1,73M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of Przhan. House with three bedrooms on the second…
$210,825
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
D11-090. A new, modern villa with a pool in Stoliv, just a few minutes away from the beachA …
$811,061
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-1686 Cozy First-Line House for Sale in Lepetane Location: Tivat, Lepetane, first l…
$435,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Stone house (townhouse) on the first line with private yard and parking, Muo, Kotor. The …
$549,428
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 165 m²
Description Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. Three -storey house with three bedroom…
$810,866
Leave a request
House in Muo, Montenegro
House
Muo, Montenegro
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
D5-129. Plot with house and sea view in StolivFor sale Plot 335 m2. Behind the house there …
$391,098
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go