  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

64
9 properties total found
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New Listing in Prčanj – Ideal for Rental Income!   Looking for a property with great r…
$441,759
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
We offer for sale a cozy house in a quiet location with an area of 123 square meters in Prča…
$305,704
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
6 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 269 m²
A 1st of 1625M2 area is located in 100m   from the coastline in the village of Precan, 5 kil…
$862,551
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautifully restored and modernisedtraditional stone farm house with mature Mediterranean …
$869,849
