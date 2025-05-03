Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garden for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 456 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 4 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,17M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 479 m²
Floor 3/3
A spacious 5 bedroom contemporary home with a luxuriously specified interior, infinity pool …
$2,39M
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
New Listing in Prčanj – Ideal for Rental Income!   Looking for a property with great r…
$441,759
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet location, prčanj Forsale: Atwo-Storyhousewitalareaof123M ², Featuringthree
$291,653
