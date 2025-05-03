Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Mansion 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful and cozy two-story house located in the seaside village of Prc…
$1,13M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For Sale! Villa in a scenic location in the Bay of Kotor, Prčanj. This beautiful villa is…
$1,08M
4 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
A beautiful villa on the first line for sale in the picturesque village of Stoliv, Montenegr…
$514,802
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet place, prchan A two -story house with an area of ​​123 m & SUP2 is sol…
$291,653
Villa 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,11M
2 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale a beautiful two-storey house for reconstruction in the Bay of Kotor, Prcanj village…
$370,005
Villa 5 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 479 m²
Number of floors 3
text
$2,32M
5 bedroom house in Muo, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Sale Kotor № S324 For sale luxury villa in classic style, expensive furniture and appliances…
$1,62M
3 bedroom townthouse in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Part of an ancient stone house on the shore of the Bay of Kotor, located in the seaside vill…
$440,854
3 bedroom house in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 2
House in a quiet location, prčanj Forsale: Atwo-Storyhousewitalareaof123M ², Featuringthree
$291,653
