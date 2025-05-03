Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​57 square meters. The building i…
$153,733
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
$172,985
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. Apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 10…
$140,550
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284,367
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Stoliv area. One-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 100 m.…
$141,691
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
Boko Kotorskaya Bay, the district standing. Luxurious three -level apartment with a pool of …
$940,605
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern furnished 3-bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, located in the villa…
$357,729
Close
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Area 273 m²
Area 273 square meters.m. Floors 4 The area of the plot is 280 square meters.m. Bedrooms …
$520,968
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Stoliv area. Two-bedroom apartment on the first line by the s…
$389,215
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful apartment with two bedrooms and sea views. The building is loc…
$154,679
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment in Stoliv, on the first line by the sea. Total area 100 m2 (terrace 25m2)…
$394,585
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A unique apartment with stylish color solutions in a small apartment building (only 5 apartm…
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Stoliv area. One-bedroom apartment at the foot of Vrmac hill …
$125,578
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 204 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Prcanj area. Three-bedroom apartment near the beach Distance …
$270,289
