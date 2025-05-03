Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

1 BHK
34
2 BHK
57
3 BHK
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
67 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
$165,725
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
In a residential complex in Prcanj, Kotor, a cozy apartment with a view is for sale. Area…
$255,739
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
$235,232
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment,50.6 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive c…
$276,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
A 141m2 four-bedroom apartment in Stolive is for sale. Ploliv is a village in the small and …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 68 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$181,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment of 42 square meters with a spacious terrace. The building…
$137,736
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 119 m²
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​57 square meters. The building i…
$153,733
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Wonderful, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village. Prcanj. The penthouse i…
$440,202
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/3
A2-203. Apartment with two bedrooms in StolivClub house "Camellia" is located in the Bay of…
$152,467
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment, 67.2 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$280,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 131 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, Dobra region. A small -apartment building under construction with a cla…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
$172,985
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an authentic stone house on the first line in the ancient …
$268,322
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment,51.15 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$282,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 80 m²
Boka Kotorskaya Bay, district of capital. Apartment with one bedroom Distance to the sea 10…
$140,550
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment,50.6 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive c…
$276,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Prcanj, Boka Kotorska Bay. Apartment of 70m2 in Prcanj. The building is located in a q…
$153,516
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
We offer for sale two apartments with panoramic views of the bay in the beautiful village of…
$157,829
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
We present to your attention a very spacious 2-bedroom apartment 2 minutes walk to the sea i…
$230,838
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284,367
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/3
text
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$230,521
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
D5-238. Urbanised plot with two unfinished duplexes Prcanj For sale all together! Plot 220(…
$893,939
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Description Boka Kotorska Bay, Stoliv area. One-bedroom apartment Distance to the sea 100 m.…
$141,691
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment, 67.2 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$280,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
А5-285. Two bedroom apartment in Prcanj This apartment is located on the first floor of a bu…
$177,513
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go