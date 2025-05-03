Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

15 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
For sale a cozy and furnished two-bedroom apartment in Stoliv, Kotor. The apartment, with…
$165,725
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
In a residential complex in Prcanj, Kotor, a cozy apartment with a view is for sale. Area…
$255,739
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale apartment with two bedrooms and a magnificent view of the bay. Structure: Living…
$235,232
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
text
$181,566
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
We offer for sale a cozy apartment of 42 square meters with a spacious terrace. The building…
$137,736
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of ​​57 square meters. The building i…
$153,733
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
We offer for sale an apartment in an authentic stone house on the first line in the ancient …
$268,322
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
Prcanj, Boka Kotorska Bay. Apartment of 70m2 in Prcanj. The building is located in a q…
$153,516
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Floor 2/3
text
Price on request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Sale Prcanj No. 2728. 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Prcanj. There is a swimming pool. 71m2…
$186,062
Apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
Apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Area 38 m²
Floor 1
For Sale Prcanj ID4697. New boutique apartments only 90 meters from the sea in the magnifice…
$136,344
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment with two bedrooms, two hundred meters from the sea. Fully equipped wit…
$215,212
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
Prcanj Boka Kotorska Bay. Cozy 2 bedroom apartment with a beautiful view of the sea and mou…
$180,303
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
Sale Prcanj No. 2759. 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Prcanj. . Mountain View. Quality furni…
$228,250
