Apartments with garden for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Floor 3/3
Two-bedroom apartment with an open Bay view is located in settlement of Prcanj, Kotor.   …
$284,367
Agency
NLM Consultancy
Languages
English, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern furnished 3-bedroom apartment in a complex with a swimming pool, located in the villa…
$357,729
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
We offer for sale a beautiful apartment with two bedrooms and sea views. The building is loc…
$154,679
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
