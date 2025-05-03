Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Prcanj
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

1 BHK
34
2 BHK
57
3 BHK
13
Apartment Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment,50.6 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive c…
$276,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment, 67.2 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$280,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment,51.15 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$282,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment,50.6 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive c…
$276,914
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$230,521
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
Incredible, bright penthouse with panoramic sea views in the village of Prcanj, Bay of Kotor…
$442,746
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Two-bedroom apartment, 67.2 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$280,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
One-bedroom apartment, 52.15 m² + 139 m² terrace, in a new residential complex in Prčanj, Ko…
$265,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Unique offer: a nice, cozy apartment in an old mansion located right on the seashore in the …
$269,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
For Sale: Apartments in a New Mediterranean-Style Project in Prčanj, Kotor.This exclusive co…
$146,934
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
One-bedroom apartment,40.6 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive c…
$197,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
One-bedroom apartment,55.15 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$197,796
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/3
text
$148,842
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
A unique apartment with stylish color solutions in a small apartment building (only 5 apartm…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 2
One-bedroom apartment,51.15 m², in a new residential complex in Prčanj, KotorThis exclusive …
$282,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Muo, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Muo, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
text
$391,662
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 bedroom apartment in Prcanj, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Prcanj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
One-bedroom apartment, 52.15 m² + 132m² terrace, in a new residential complex in Prčanj, Kot…
$265,612
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go