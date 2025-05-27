Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Pljevlja Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Monthly rent of villas seaview in Pljevlja Municipality, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Pljevlja Municipality, Montenegro
Villa 8 bedrooms
Pljevlja Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Luxury villa for rent with pool and panoramic sea view in the peaceful neighborhood of Marko…
$5,700
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pljevlja Municipality, Montenegro

with Swimming pool