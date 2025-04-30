Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Seaview Villas for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
17 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-2349 🔥 15th Century Sea-View Villa in Petrovac Living Architectural Monument with 5…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
We present to your attention a wonderful two-story house with a beautiful view of the sea in…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the Mediterranean style, located in the el…
$987,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Wonderful, three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the village. Sk…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
The villa is located in a very quiet and beautiful place in the village. Rezhevichi (to the …
$805,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
A unique house built according to a design project in Montenegro in the picturesque village …
$3,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
You can choose from townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms in classic or modern design, comfortable an…
$556,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 261 m²
We present to your attention one of the pearls of the Budva Riviera - a brand new, spacious …
$912,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
Luxury villa, fully finished inside and out, on the Adriatic Sea (200 m from the sea). Locat…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 11 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 533 m²
A large house with apartments for rent 7 minutes from the beach in one of the best resorts o…
$504,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Location: village. Blizikuche (above Sveti Stefan) Villa area: 600 sq.m. Plot area: 860 sq.m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 156 m²
A stone house with wonderful sea views in a very quiet location - ideal for those who value …
$375,782
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Location: village. Rezevici Villa area: 292-584 sq.m. Land area: - Number of bedrooms: 3-4 N…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 480 m²
An ancient estate with a spacious fenced area where you will find an olive grove and an orch…
$3,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 7 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 7 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Area 560 m²
Wonderful, spacious villa with panoramic sea views in one of the best seaside towns on the c…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
A unique complex of 6 stone villas with swimming pools and panoramic sea views in the villag…
$515,359
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
A comfortable, beautiful house in a Mediterranean style for a small family that values ​​pri…
$418,729
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go