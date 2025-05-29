Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Petrovac, Montenegro

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go