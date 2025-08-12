Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Monthly rent of flats and apartments Pool in Petrovac, Montenegro

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroA beautifully furnished two-bedroom apartment with a stunning panoram…
$1,165
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 5
Real Estate, MontenegroSpacious and fully furnished three-bedroom apartment of 136 m² with s…
$1,864
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go