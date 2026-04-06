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Monthly rent of mountain view flats and apartments in Petrovac, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in 13, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
13, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
We offer you the opportunity to rent a new, fully furnished apartment in the beautiful town …
$581
per month
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