Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Penthouses for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
For sale four-bedroom apartment in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment area is 169 m2…
$397,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go