Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

villas
37
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
Petrovats, center. Two floor house with a courtyard and sea view The distance to the sea is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful beach - 1…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
7 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
House 100 meters from the sea! Prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure, in wal…
$706,100
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
The structure of the villa (ready-made facades, black finish): Squadom: 230m2party: 400m22-…
$892,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 971 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious and  spacious villa is located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac, 200 m from …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
$322,124
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 635M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITH M…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the heart of …
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
Location: Villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 mete…
$2,91M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 917 m²
The villa is located in Petrovac, the first line of the sea, to the city beach 80 meters, to…
$3,84M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegro in t…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 575M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITHMO…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 195 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$729,820
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
House in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
House
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 830 m²
Number of floors 3
Building with Apartments in Petrovac A building with 19 apartments is offered for sale in…
$677,761
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go