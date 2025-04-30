Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

villas
37
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
40 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 6 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 4
ID-2349 🔥 15th Century Sea-View Villa in Petrovac Living Architectural Monument with 5…
$1,82M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Two-storey house with exclusive location in the center of Petrovac and stunning sea view! Pr…
$363,434
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 212 m²
Petrovats, center. Two floor house with a courtyard and sea view The distance to the sea is…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
We present to your attention a wonderful two-story house with a beautiful view of the sea in…
$483,149
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
7 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 190 m²
House 100 meters from the sea! Prestigious, quiet area with developed infrastructure, in wal…
$706,100
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
House for sale in Petrovac of 480m2.The plot area is 785m2.It consists of ground floor, 2 fl…
$682,961
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa to Revevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2 …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 414 m²
We present to your attention a luxurious villa in the Mediterranean style, located in the el…
$987,771
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Wonderful, three-story villa with a swimming pool and panoramic sea views in the village. Sk…
$1,69M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$339,212
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
7 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
7 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Two houses on the same plot are for sale. The houses are ready to move into.Two-story house …
$358,554
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
8 bedroom House in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 373 m²
Great offer three-storey house in the heart of Petrovac. The area of the house is 373 m2. Th…
$342,666
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 450 m²
$771,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
The villa is located in a very quiet and beautiful place in the village. Rezhevichi (to the …
$805,248
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
$322,124
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …
$299,339
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 635M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITH M…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 550 m²
A unique house built according to a design project in Montenegro in the picturesque village …
$3,76M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale in Petrovac with a spectacular view of the sea.Area of 197m2, of which 82m2…
$341,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 466 m²
A two-storey house with an area of 466 m2 with an exclusive location above Petrovac! Prestig…
$934,545
Leave a request
8 bedroom House in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
8 bedroom House
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
House with commercial premises in Petrovac In the center of Petrovac, sold house with total …
$519,191
Leave a request
House 10 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
House 10 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 450 m²
$771,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Adria Stone
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
ID-2198 Two-story townhouse for sale in Petrovac. City: Petrovac Area: 100 m² Co…
$330,305
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
You can choose from townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms in classic or modern design, comfortable an…
$556,499
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 261 m²
We present to your attention one of the pearls of the Budva Riviera - a brand new, spacious …
$912,614
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 632 m²
Luxury villa, fully finished inside and out, on the Adriatic Sea (200 m from the sea). Locat…
$1,93M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 575M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITHMO…
$1,16M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Villa 11 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 11 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 533 m²
A large house with apartments for rent 7 minutes from the beach in one of the best resorts o…
$504,622
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Location: village. Blizikuche (above Sveti Stefan) Villa area: 600 sq.m. Plot area: 860 sq.m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go