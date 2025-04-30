Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom townthouse
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse Petrovac We offer you a modern and comfortable townhouse, ideal for year-round li…
$326,313
Montesale
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa to Revevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2 …
$1,07M
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
text
$339,212
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 140 m²
areas and structure Townhausov: Votanhausmezhimylagydvyad195M ², the gap of the 360M ², 301…
$519,800
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
House for sale in the city of Petrovac, Budva Riviera. The two-storey house with an area …
$299,339
Agency
Vector Estate Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский
5 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 318 m²
structure Villas: Square: 318m2 Plant: 635M22 Stage: kitchen-living room; 5PALINA; 4-WITH M…
$1,10M
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The apartment in the newly built complex is for sale. The area of the apartment is 123.74 m…
$168,094
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
