Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Golf-course

Houses near golf course for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

villas
37
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 3
Lovely house located in the small village of Perazic Do. Distance to the beautiful beach - 1…
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 971 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious and  spacious villa is located in a quiet, beautiful part of Petrovac, 200 m from …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
2-storey villa for sale is located in a new residential complex on seashore in the heart of …
$2,44M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Villa 5 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Villa 5 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 550 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale is a unique house of 550 m2, built according to a design project in Montenegro in t…
$3,80M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
VALUE.ONE
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go