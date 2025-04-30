Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

villas
37
townhouses
5
House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Villa to Revevichi! Modern comfortable villa surrounded by forest trees! House area 280 m2 …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom house in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A house for sale in Petrovac with a spectacular view of the sea.Area of 197m2, of which 82m2…
$341,480
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go