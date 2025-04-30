Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

39 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Budvan Riviera, the city of Petrovat. New residential complex with a pool and a recreation a…
$115,035
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
$151,362
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 35 m²
Description Petrovats, center. Apartment Studio The distance to the sea is 250m. Square 35 s…
$91,898
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1
ID-2320 Stylish 3-Bedroom Apartment in Petrovac 📍 Location: Petrovac (Budva Municipali…
$273,992
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
$113,477
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Unique offer in one of the best resort places in Montenegro, Petrovac! Two-bedroom, fully fu…
$140,182
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, Petrovac. The apartment is located on the top floor…
$332,282
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment is 105 sq.m. an…
$187,616
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Apartment area: 240 sq. M.m. - according to cadastral data. The real area of the apartment …
$846,573
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Studio apartment in a small cozy house in Petrovac. Sold with all necessary furniture, equip…
$88,263
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A unique apartment with its own yard and garden within walking distance from the sea in the …
$178,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished two-bedroom apartment in a quiet and picturesque location in the town of Petrovac.…
$238,585
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
New five-storey building with elevator and underground parking of resort district Petrovac. …
$159,599
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 2
ID-2199 Spacious and cozy apartment for sale, perfect for a large family in Petrovac. …
$255,986
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
We present to you a new apartment with a total area of 76 m2 (plus a terrace of 50 m2). The …
$207,677
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
Budvan Riviera, the city of Petrovat. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea i…
$323,265
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2141 Spacious luxury two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac. Location: Petrovac…
$399,719
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
One bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 5th floor To the sea: 360 meters The …
$167,469
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in Petrovets. Petrovac is a small town on the coast of Mo…
$140,182
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
The three-bedroom apartment is offered in a well-equipped five-storey house in Petrovac. The…
$105,915
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
ID-2309 🌊 Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Sea View in Petrovac 📍 Location: Petrovac …
$243,562
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 40 m²
$169,570
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
$189,202
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Petrovac One bedroom apartment in a new premium building in Petrovac. Area 50+15m2. Ground …
$135,237
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
$146,330
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
$173,667
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/4
ID-2205 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment with a Sea View in the Center of Petrovac The …
$93,363
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 67 m²
Petrovats, center. Apartments in the center of Petrovts, in a convenient location Distance …
$225,378
