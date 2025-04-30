Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

18 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Budvan Riviera, the city of Petrovat. New residential complex with a pool and a recreation a…
$115,035
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex is located in the protected territory, there is a spacious guarded parking, 2 la…
$168,136
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
$113,477
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
ID 2086 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a New Premium Complex with a Pool (Block A) in…
$131,413
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Advantages of the residential complex: - only 45 minutes from the airport; - View of the sea…
$194,716
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A unique apartment with its own yard and garden within walking distance from the sea in the …
$178,135
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 194 m²
Budvan Riviera, the city of Petrovat. Apartment with two bedrooms The distance to the sea i…
$323,265
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
One bedroom apartment, 64 sq.m, terrace with sea view, 5th floor To the sea: 360 meters The …
$167,469
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 2
ID 2087 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a New Premium Complex with a Pool (Block B) in…
$141,710
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
169,000 EUR Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 Living area: 60 m2 Parking spaces: 1 From the sea …
$175,758
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 55 m²
Floor 3
ID-1881 For Sale: One-Bedroom Apartment with Parking Space in the City of Petrovac. Ar…
$166,446
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of 85 square meters in the village of Petrovac. The a…
$210,357
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 1
Real Estate, MontenegroA one-bedroom apartment for sale in an attractive part of Petrovac, l…
$126,348
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Petrovac Apartment with sea view. Modern complex with swimming pool. Elevator, house mana…
$150,798
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
$182,664
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
In a beautiful place - in Petrovets - pearl of Montenegro, sold apartment with garage in a n…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 169 m²
$363,158
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 85 m²
$172,571
