  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Petrovac na Moru
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

condos
5
1 BHK
100
2 BHK
95
3 BHK
38
88 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/4
Excellent two-bedroom apartment for sale near the sea and the beach in Petrovac. Just 100 me…
$295,950
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
Sale Petrovac No. 2279. A spacious apartment with a total area of 105m2 is located on the se…
$200,125
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
Sale 3167. 3 bedroom apartment 87m2 for sale in Petrovac. The apartment with high ceilings i…
$215,269
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 38 m²
Budvan Riviera, the city of Petrovat. New residential complex with a pool and a recreation a…
$115,035
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
The complex is located in the protected territory, there is a spacious guarded parking, 2 la…
$168,136
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 51.5 square meters in Petrovac. Th…
$140,383
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
We offer for sale a 30 sq. m. apartment with one bedroom in the resort village of Petrovac. …
$110,864
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Apartment 169 m2 Apartment has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen The apartment i…
$455,480
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 4
$406,413
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in Petrovac. The …
$191,246
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
Beautiful apartment with 2 bedrooms, 56 m2, located on the third floor, in a secure resident…
$166,141
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
$211,123
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Petrovac. Charming penthouse 75 m2 with a huge terrace 75 m2! Unique offer in a new buil…
$269,980
Agency
Montesale
Languages
English, Русский, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 82 square meters in Petrovac. The …
$189,931
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Unique offer in one of the best resort places in Montenegro, Petrovac! Two-bedroom, fully fu…
$140,182
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4
ID 2086 One-Bedroom Apartments for Sale in a New Premium Complex with a Pool (Block A) in…
$131,413
Agency
Peters Group Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Two bedroom apartment for sale in Budva, Petrovac. The apartment is located on the top floor…
$332,282
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence in Montenegro. T…
$323,802
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
For sale is a one bedroom apartment located on the first floor of a building with an elevato…
$132,039
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
Apartment area: 240 sq. M.m. - according to cadastral data. The real area of the apartment …
$846,573
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: a three-bedroom, modernly equipped apartment with a surface…
$498,561
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Area 36 m²
Studio apartment in a small cozy house in Petrovac. Sold with all necessary furniture, equip…
$88,263
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
A4-1648. Two apartment in Petrovac For sale Two apartment in Petrovac.  Area of the apartme…
$214,322
Agency
Red Feniks Montenegro
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Advantages of the residential complex: - only 45 minutes from the airport; - View of the sea…
$194,716
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
For sale four-bedroom apartment in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment area is 169 m2…
$397,973
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
Price on request
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
New five-storey building with elevator and underground parking of resort district Petrovac. …
$159,599
Condo 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Floor 7/7
$356,799
Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
The services of the Turnkey transaction agency for free for the buyer !!! apartment struc…
$281,237
Agency
GATE Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
