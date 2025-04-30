Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

35 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 2
Sale Petrovac No. 2279. A spacious apartment with a total area of 105m2 is located on the se…
$200,125
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
Floor 3
Sale 3167. 3 bedroom apartment 87m2 for sale in Petrovac. The apartment with high ceilings i…
$215,269
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 51.5 square meters in Petrovac. Th…
$140,383
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
We offer for sale a 30 sq. m. apartment with one bedroom in the resort village of Petrovac. …
$110,864
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Apartment 169 m2 Apartment has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, kitchen The apartment i…
$455,480
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 65 square meters in Petrovac. The …
$191,246
Close
Condo in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
text
$159,599
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
We offer for sale a two-bedroom apartment with an area of 82 square meters in Petrovac. The …
$189,931
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence in Montenegro. T…
$323,802
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/4
Sale Petrovac No. 2750. Apartment with 1 bedroom, mountain view, 4th floor, 4 floors in the …
$102,659
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Advantages of the residential complex: - only 45 minutes from the airport; - View of the sea…
$194,716
Close
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
For sale four-bedroom apartment in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment area is 169 m2…
$397,973
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
Price on request
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A unique apartment with its own yard and garden within walking distance from the sea in the …
$178,135
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with an area of 46 square meters in Petrovac. The …
$155,296
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac (Budva Riviera). The apartment is 85 sq.m. and…
$210,357
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 46 m²
Apartments in a new building under construction. Apartment 45.8 m2 on the 1st floor (loca…
$98,149
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
The structure of the apartment: kitchen-living room, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, hallway, terrac…
$130,119
Close
1 room studio apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 room studio apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
We offer for sale a cozy studio with an area of 31 square meters in Petrovac. The studio is …
$113,830
Close
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
text
$112,318
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Apartment for sale with a sea view in Petrovats, with an area of ​​59 m2 The apartment …
$173,081
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
FOR SALE. For sale three-bedroom apartment with sea view in the resort town of Petrovac. – …
$262,492
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with a sea view in Petrovats. Apartment in Petrovts, in a new…
$216,408
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We offer for sale a one-bedroom apartment with stunning sea views of 55 square meters in Pet…
$130,239
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
$161,356
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
In a new building near the sea, in a beautiful resort area of ​​Montenegro, in Petrovac: Ap…
Price on request
Close
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
text
$404,969
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
A fully furnished apartment in a club residential complex in a quiet green place in the town…
$244,069
Close
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
We offer for sale a one-room apartment of 85 square meters in the village of Petrovac. The a…
$210,357
Close
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Petrovac Apartments: New building featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments 500m from the beach a…
$113,359
