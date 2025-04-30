Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
A unique apartment with its own yard and garden within walking distance from the sea in the …
$178,135
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 2/5
Furnished two-bedroom apartment in a quiet and picturesque location in the town of Petrovac.…
$238,585
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 2
ID-2199 Spacious and cozy apartment for sale, perfect for a large family in Petrovac. …
$255,986
Leave a request
