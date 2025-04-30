Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro

14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 4
$406,413
1 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/4
$211,123
Condo in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/5
$159,599
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
A spacious apartment in a picturesque Petrovac, for a comfortable residence in Montenegro. T…
$323,802
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
Real Estate, MontenegroFor sale: a three-bedroom, modernly equipped apartment with a surface…
$498,561
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
In the new house 60 meters from the beaches is sold apartment area of 70 m.q. The apartment…
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Floor 3/4
ID-2141 Spacious luxury two-bedroom apartment for sale in Petrovac. Location: Petrovac…
$399,719
Condo 1 bedroom in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 1 bedroom
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 5
$112,318
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
We offer for sale an apartment with a sea view in Petrovats. Apartment in Petrovts, in a new…
$216,408
Condo 2 bedrooms in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Condo 2 bedrooms
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
$161,356
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
In a new building near the sea, in a beautiful resort area of ​​Montenegro, in Petrovac: Ap…
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
3 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Floor 4/4
$404,969
2 bedroom apartment in Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
2 bedroom apartment
Petrovac na Moru, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
In a beautiful place - in Petrovets - pearl of Montenegro, sold apartment with garage in a n…
Price on request
