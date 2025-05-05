Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

Villa 4 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House area 136m2 on a plot of 150m2. The house consists of a ground floor where there is a l…
$832,201
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Villa 4 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
This amazing waterfront villa is situated in the popular baroque town of Perast. It consists…
$2,13M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Charming stone house a few steps from the sea in the medieval town of Perast. The house is …
$531,464
Agency
Monteonline
Languages
English, Русский, Српски
