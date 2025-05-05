Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Perast
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Perast, Montenegro

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Villa 4 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
House area 136m2 on a plot of 150m2. The house consists of a ground floor where there is a l…
$832,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go