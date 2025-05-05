Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Perast
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

villas
4
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
3 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Location: Perast, Montenegro House area: 160 sq. meters Plot area: 150 sq. meters Number of …
$814,806
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
2 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
2 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
We offer for sale a stone house in the center of Perast – the pearl of the Bay of Kotor. A t…
$598,859
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
4 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Villa for sale in the Kotor area. Located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor. The villa is loc…
$735,594
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
4 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/3
Sale 3035. Magnificent villa on three floors with a total area of 235 square meters, on a pl…
$897,413
Leave a request
House in Perast, Montenegro
House
Perast, Montenegro
Area 95 m²
Stone house in Perast, beautifully restored to the modern standard. It consists from the gro…
$541,704
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Perast, Montenegro
5 bedroom house
Perast, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
We offer for sale a luxury villa in the charming and romantic town of Perast, a historical t…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
First Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Српски, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go