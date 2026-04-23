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Monthly rent of seaview flats and apartments in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

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1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Obzovica, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
Obzovica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2
A fully furnished, brand-new apartment is available for long-term rent in the Lazi neighborh…
$639
per month
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Properties features in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

with Garden
with Mountain view
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