Montenegro
Land
Old Royal Capital Cetinje
Lands for sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro
25 properties total found
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
Urbanized plot of 400m2 with sea view for sale in Zagora, municipality of Kotor. The plot is…
€100,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
AMFORA REAL ESTATE
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The land plot of 40,850 m2 located 10 km from the city of Cetinje on the way to the famous …
€160,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Large plot of land in Cetinje Large plot of land with an area of 21000m2 Suitable for inst…
€94,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 4.27.15.11889Large unurbanized land plot in Cetinje Large land plot of 21000…
€94,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The plot is located in the Meterizi area Area 13.119 m2 To Podgorica 17 km, to Cetinje 15 km…
€73,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Gornja Brova, Montenegro
3 485 m²
€1,22M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
33 082 m²
€2,00M
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MONTBEL D.O.O.
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe, Crnogorski
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
Object code - 1.27.15.11239Land in Negushi.Land area 1294 m2Land Type: pasnjakThere are seve…
€290,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
74 m²
Object code - 1.26.15.11238Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 1676 m2Type …
€250,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
60 m²
Object code - 1.26.15.11237Land in Lovchen National ParkLocation: CookLand area 3860m2Type o…
€965,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Zagora, Montenegro
435 m²
NUM 4976 Excellent plot for sale in Zagora area, Kotor municipality. The distance fr om…
€80,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Rogani, Montenegro
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
212 m²
Price on request
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object's code is 1.27.15.10016. A large plot in Cetinje, Predish Site features : - total…
€90,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€60,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.15.9685. Cheap country in the Ubli region, Cetinia Room properties :…
€7,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 1.27.15.9684 Large country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Location characteristic…
€14,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object's code is 1.27.15.9683. Land in a quiet area of Ubli, Cetinje Site feature: - Lan…
€11,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Object code - 1.27.15.9680 Spacious country in the Ubli region, Cetinje Site function: - Lan…
€13,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
Huge plot of land in the Predis area, Cetinje A land plot of 1,300,000 m2 for various purpo…
€600,000
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
€309,700
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
The object code is 1.27.15.9308. The village of Shtitar, 10 kilometers from Cetinha and 14 k…
€596,102
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
A plot of 159,000 m2 is located 10 km from Cetinje towards Podgorica. On the plot is a uniqu…
€397,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Cetinje, Montenegro
17 159 m²
The plot, which is 6 km from the city of Cetine, is for sale. Area of the plot 17 159m2.It i…
€428,970
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
Plot of land
Njegusi, Montenegro
The object code is 2.27.15.3326 A large plot of agricultural land or construction overlookin…
€14,500
per month
Recommend
Leave a request
