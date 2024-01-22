  1. Realting.com
Green Mill

Zabljak, Montenegro
€104,562
About the complex

Unique view apartments in "Montenegrin Switzerland" in the center of Zabljak from the developer!
"Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro - your dream come true and a source of permanent income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to Montenegrin Switzerland - your financial and mental investment!"

Each apartment in the 3-story building with attic offers magnificent views, exclusive amenities and unrivaled comfort.

We have provided every nuance for a comfortable living experience:

Commercial space suitable for:

restaurant
shopping center
offices
bank
2-level parking lot for 16 cars
2 elevators (car and passenger)
High-speed internet
LTE communication
Central water supply and sewerage
Central electricity

The management company will take care of the smooth operation of communications.

Experience the true bliss of relaxing and enjoying nature in our unique location

Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (you can be absent up to six months in Montenegro)

In close proximity to Durmitor National Park (Unesco)
Infrastructure in walking distance
Administration
School 
Kindergarten 
Temple 
Sports ground 
Health Center 
Stores and market
Restaurants

Property Parametres
Class
Business class
Type of new building construction
Brick
The year of construction
2024
Finishing options
Finished
Number of floors
3
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Property cost, EUR
Apartments
Area, m² 32.3 – 45.2
Price per m², EUR 3,565
Apartment price, EUR 119,547 – 167,314
New building location
Zabljak, Montenegro
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 140 000 m
Shop 10 m
Kindergarten 300 m
School 300 m

Video Review of residential complex Green Mill

