Green Mill

Unique view apartments in "Montenegrin Switzerland" in the center of Zabljak from the developer!

"Invest in the incredible: real estate in the heart of Montenegro - your dream come true and a source of permanent income! Buying here, you own not only a wonderful corner, but also the possibility of passive rental income. Welcome to Montenegrin Switzerland - your financial and mental investment!"

Each apartment in the 3-story building with attic offers magnificent views, exclusive amenities and unrivaled comfort.

We have provided every nuance for a comfortable living experience:

Commercial space suitable for:

restaurant

shopping center

offices

bank

2-level parking lot for 16 cars

2 elevators (car and passenger)

High-speed internet

LTE communication

Central water supply and sewerage

Central electricity

The management company will take care of the smooth operation of communications.

Experience the true bliss of relaxing and enjoying nature in our unique location

Assistance in opening a company in Montenegro and obtaining a residence permit (you can be absent up to six months in Montenegro)

In close proximity to Durmitor National Park (Unesco)

Infrastructure in walking distance

Administration

School

Kindergarten

Temple

Sports ground

Health Center

Stores and market

Restaurants

