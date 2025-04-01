Residential complex PANORAMA TIVAT

  1. Realting.com
Donja Lastva, Montenegro
Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Comfort class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

About the complex

Residential apartment complex and nbsp; "Panorama Tivat" and nbsp; The Adriatic Sea is located in the municipality of Tivat, the Mazin district, a 5-minute drive from the city center and the promenade. The complex includes a residential building in 32 apartments of various sizes and designs located on 4 floors, a 2-level underground garage for 32 parking lots, a well-maintained guarded avenue, parking, swimming pool and spa. The complex includes an asphalt road, urban water supply, wastewater and the Internet.
The complex is within walking distance of the main road, allowing you to enjoy the stunning panorama of the Gulf of Tivat, the city and the surrounding nature of each apartment.

All apartments with sea views

  • Residential building in 32 apartments located on 4 floors. Each apartment offers sea views.

Parking for each apartment

  • 2-level underground garage for 32 parking spaces for residents of the house.

Well-maintained territory

  • Protected mansion area with pool, spa, reception and parking for guests.

Modern infrastructure

  • City water supply, sewerage.
  • High speed internet.
  • 24 kW electric generator.
  • Water supply reserve.

Convenient location

  • 5 minutes to the center of. Tivat.
  • 5 minutes to the beach.
  • 10 minutes to Tivat airport.

Service as desired

  • Management company.
  • Concierge Service for residents and guests.

Quality forever

  • Modern environmental materials for the construction and decoration of proven European manufacturers.

Favorable investment

  • You receive annual rental income.
  • Residence permit in Montenegro for apartment owners and their families.

Easy purchase

  • For purchase, only one passport is required.
  • Individual payment terms.

Location on the map

Donja Lastva, Montenegro
