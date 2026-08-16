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Houses in Mojkovac Municipality, Montenegro

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6 bedroom house in Mojkovac, Montenegro
6 bedroom house
Mojkovac, Montenegro
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 339 m²
Area:  339 m2 (Villa One 173 m2 + Villa Two 166 m2) Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 6 Swimmi…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
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