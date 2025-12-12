Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Medinski Krs
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Medinski Krs, Montenegro

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in M 1, Montenegro
1 bedroom apartment
M 1, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 3/5
Bright and stylish apartment in a modern complex with a swimming pool, located in a quiet up…
$157,292
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Medinski Krs, Montenegro

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go